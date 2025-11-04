Bad Bunny, Karol G, and CA7RIEL Among The Performers Announces For The 26th Latin Grammys

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Latin Recording Academy announced a new round of performers scheduled to appear at the 2025 Latin Grammys, which is scheduled to air live from Las Vegas on November 13.

The new star power announced for the lineup includes Bad Bunny CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, KAROL G, and Fuerza Regida frontman Jesús Ortiz Paz. Also set to perform are Chuwi, Fuerza Regida, and five-time Latin GRAMMY winner and seven-time GRAMMY nominee Marco Antonio Solís.

These newly announced artists join a performrer lineup that already included te likes of Pepe Aguilar, Aitana, Rauw Alejandro, Edgar Barrera, Ivan Cornejo, DannyLux, Gloria Estefan, Joaquina, Kakalo, Carín León, Liniker, Morat, Christian Nodal, Nathy Peluso, Elena Rose, Alejandro Sanz, Adelaido “Payo” Solis III of Grupo Frontera, and Los Tigres del Norte, among others.

Now in its 26th year, the 2025 Latin Grammys will take place on Thursday, Nov. 13, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The three-hour telecast will be produced by TelevisaUnivision and will air across TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. platforms beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A one-hour pre-show will air at 7 p.m. ET/PT).