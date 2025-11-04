Billie Eilish to Donate $11.5M From Tour to Social And Environmental Causes, Urges Billionaires to Give Back

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Billie Eilish, the Grammy-winning recording artist, announced plans to donate the proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to support a range of causes, including civil rights, environmental initiatives, and food equity.

The news was shared by late-night host Stephen Colbert while introducing Eilish during The Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards last week.

“This is extraordinary,” Colbert told the audience. “Billie Eilish will be donating proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to support organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and combating the climate crisis. That donation, ladies and gentlemen, is $11.5 million.”

As the Grammy and Oscar winner accepted the award, she doubled down, calling on billionaires—some of whom were in the audience that night—to commit to using their money for good.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than ever, especially in our country,” Eilish told an audience that included Mark Zuckerberg and George Lucas, among others. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things—maybe give it to some people who need it.”

“Love you all, but there are a few people in here who have a lot more money than me,” she added. “And if you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but give your money away, shorties.”