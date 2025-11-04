Live Nation Reports Another Record Quarter For Q3 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation revealed the financial results of the company’s third fiscal quarter on Wednesday, with both revenue and adjusted operating income up by double digits during the reporting period.

According to Live Nation, revenue for the quarter soared to 8.5 billion, up by 11% from the same time in 2024. During the same period, operating income expanded to $792.5 million, up 24% year over-year, whle adjusted operating income grew by 14% to $1.033 billion.

Segment Highlights

Concerts business: Revenue ~$7.283 billion (up ~11%); AOI ~$514 million (up ~8%).

Ticketing (via Ticketmaster): Revenue of $797.6 million (up ~15%); AOI ~$285.9 million (up ~21%).

Sponsorship & Advertising: Revenue of $442.7 million (up ~13%); AOI ~$313.1 million (up ~14%).

In their earnings release, Live Nation highlighted the continued performance of their stadium shows with more than 51 million fans with attendance counts up by double digits in all major markets.

“Strong fan demand drove another record quarter, as we continue to attract more fans to more shows globally. With these tailwinds, 2026 is off to a strong start with a double-digit increase in our large venue show pipeline and increased sell-through levels for these shows. At the same time, we’re continuing to invest in new venues to grow the market, create jobs, and give artists even more ways to reach fans, positioning Live Nation on a clear path for double-digit operating income and AOI growth this year and compounding at this growth level over the next several years,” stated Live Nation President & CEO Michael Rapino.