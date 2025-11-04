LuSID Signs With Prescription Songs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Prescription Songs announced the signing of the multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer LuSID to a publishing deal.

“We’ve been building toward this moment for a while, and teaming up with Cameron and the Prescription team just felt right,” says Michael Discenza, LuSID’s manager at Prime Culture. “They really get what makes LuSID special, and that he is a genuine, multi-talented live artist and songwriter. Prescription are the perfect partners to help take the project to the next level.”

Drawing inspiration from industrial legends such as Nine Inch Nails, LuSID has built a reputation for collaborations and performances with artists such as Ben Sterling, Beltran, and the Solid Grooves collective.

LuSID’s signing was spearheaded by Prescription Songs A&R Manager Cameron Kooklanfar.

“I’m really excited to be partnering with Prescription on my project, and this next chapter–it’s been a long time coming,” LuSID shares. “Excited to work with Cameron, the whole Prescription team, and their A&R guidance as well. This marks the next phase of growth for the LuSID project, expanding my vision both as an artist and as a songwriter/producer.”