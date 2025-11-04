The Recording Academy Adds More Than 3,800 New Voting Members

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy announced that more than 3,800 music creators and professionals actively working in the music industry have joined the organization as part of its 2025 New Member Class.

According to the Academy, the new members represent a diverse group, with more than 50 percent age 39 or younger, 58 percent identifying as people of color, and 35 percent identifying as women.

Additionally, for the first time, all Latin Recording Academy Voting Members were invited to join—a move the organization says will help foster a more globally representative voting body.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting week — not only are we welcoming this year’s incredible new class of Academy members, but we’re just days away from unveiling the 2026 GRAMMY Awards nominees,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “This year’s class reflects the vibrancy of today’s diverse music landscape. The addition of many Latin Recording Academy voting members underscores that music has no borders and that our mission to serve music people, regardless of where they are from, is stronger than ever. I can’t wait for our members’ passion and hard work to shine through in this year’s nominations.”

The new member announcement comes just days before the Academy reveals the nominees for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards.