Irving Azoff Calls Out YouTube Over Low Music Royalties

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Irving Azoff, the high-profile talent manager and co-founder of Oak View Group, has taken video streaming giant YouTube to task over what he says is the company’s shortchanging of music creators.

In an op-ed published by Billboard, Azoff notes that of all major streaming platforms, YouTube pays the least to music rights holders and leverages its near-monopolistic market power to keep it that way.

“YouTube recently touted that it paid artists $8 billion over the past year. This sounds impressive, but it’s not. During the same period, Spotify generated roughly $18 billion in revenue and paid about $12 billion to music rights holders — nearly 67% of its revenue. By contrast, YouTube generated $60 billion in revenue and paid only $8 billion to rights holders — about 13%,” Azoff said.

Azoff acknowledged that while YouTube streams more than just music, he contends that its success is largely driven by music fans.

“I would argue that YouTube never would have become such a successful platform without music, and even if only one-third of their revenue comes from music (and it’s likely higher), they certainly should be paying more than Spotify, not 50% less,” he said.

“How does YouTube pay less than their competitors? They are a behemoth bully. They have 2.7 billion monthly active users and more than $60 billion in annual revenue. It’s the dominant video platform, with more hours streamed than Netflix. It’s the largest music service, with more users than Spotify. And in the ‘traditional’ TV space, it’s on track to surpass Comcast as the largest U.S. cable provider. This company now owns audience and content delivery in a way the world has never seen before,” Azoff added.

Azoff also underscores the broader implications of YouTube’s practices, arguing that the platform’s unchecked power threatens both creators and consumers. He calls for public support of media companies challenging YouTube’s below-market deals and suggests that regulators examine whether Google/YouTube should be required to compete more fairly in music, video, and streaming.

