Mari Acquires A Sports And Entertainment Event Portfolio From IMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Mari, a new international events company launched by veteran talent executive Ari Emanual, has acquired the events portfolio of IMG’s Arts & Entertainment and Action Sports from Endeavor Group.

The portfolios include events such as Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, as well as Taste Festivals, including the Taste of London. The sports events portfolio includes the U.S. Open of Surfing in Southern California and the Nike Melbourne Marathon, among others.

The deal follows Mari’s acquisition of the digital ticketing platform TodayTix Group along with the Madrid and Miami Open Tennis Tournaments and International Art Organization Frieze, and Barrett-Jackson, the Premium Collector Car Auction Company in seperate deals last month.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.