Middle East Live To Return To ILMC In 2026

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful debut at ILMC earlier this year, event organizers announced the return of Middle East Live, a deep dive into one of the fastest-growing live music markets in the world.

Set for Thursday, 26 February at ILMC in London, Middle East Live will feature three expert-led panels exploring topics such as venue development, regional touring, cultural growth, and festivals across the region.

The event will also see the return of the popular networking lunch, featuring regional cuisine from across the Middle East, along with opportunities to connect with sponsors, promoters, and delegates from the territory. Information on panels and sessions for Middle East Live will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, ILMC organizers announced that the organization’s Bursary Scheme, which enables up-and-coming industry professionals to attend ILMC, will return for 2026.

The Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme will offer a complimentary conference pass and mentoring opportunities to 30 young professionals in 2026, courtesy of Legends Global.

Each bursary recipient will be paired with a dedicated industry mentor and will benefit from additional networking opportunities both during and after ILMC via the Legends Global family.

The scheme is open to international applicants and encourages applicants from diverse backgrounds. Places will be allocated in three rounds, ending 21 November, 2 January, and 30 January.

To apply, check here: https://share-eu1.hsforms.com/2RmyXGmbVT8aIp8e1OeSPcQ2f5qhu