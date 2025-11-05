Oak View Group And Prevent Advisors Announce The Secure Venues Summit

SEATTLE, WA (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group (OVG) and security consultancy Prevent Advisors are teaming up to stage the inaugural Secure Venues Summit, a new conference that will bring together security professionals, venue operators, public safety officials, and industry partners from across the nation.

Set for May 6–7, 2026, at the Sheraton Grand Seattle, the Secure Venues Summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, breakout sessions, fireside chats, and a live tabletop exercise, along with networking events and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of one of Seattle’s most iconic venues.

Topics covered at the inaugural event will include emerging technologies, crowd management, fan behavior, domestic violent extremism, drone mitigation, and best practices for operations, incident management, and interagency coordination.

The Summit is open to professionals across all sectors of live entertainment, sports, cultural institutions, and venue management, including both frontline staff and senior management.

“The first-ever Secure Venues Summit represents an unprecedented opportunity to bring together the brightest minds in safety, security, and venue management,” said Mike Downing, Chief Security Officer, Oak View Group, and President, Prevent Advisors. “Our goal is to equip attendees with the insights, tools, and partnerships necessary not only to respond to incidents but to build a proactive culture of prevention that strengthens communities and protects experiences.”

All participants will receive:

• Two full days of programming with access to all sessions and speakers

• Admission to the Welcome Networking Event on Tuesday, May 5

• Access to the Exhibit Hall, featuring leading products and service providers

• Discounted accommodations at the Sheraton Grand Seattle (limited availability)

For more information, visit www.securevenuessummit.com.