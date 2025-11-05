Outback Presents Adds Jayson Adams As A Promoter

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent live events company Outback Presents announced the addition of promoter Jayson Adams to its team.

In his new role, Adams will focus on artist booking, concert promotion, and large-scale event production.

“I am beyond excited to be joining Mike Smardak and the incredibly talented team at Outback Presents. Outback has built something truly special, and their vision and commitment to innovation align closely with my own values. I’m looking forward to contributing and being a part of Outback’s continued growth and success,” Adams stated.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jayson during this exciting time of growth for us. His energy, passion, and unparalleled knowledge of music and festival production make him a great addition to Outback Presents,” added Danny Eaton, Senior Vice President of Outback Presents.

With a career spanning more than 15 years in the industry, Adams previously served as CFO and Manager of Operations at Roadhouse Transportation and Clear River Music since 2009. During his tenure, he oversaw transportation services for major artists such as Celine Dion, Bruce Springsteen, Phish, Santana, Tyler Childers, John Mulaney, and many others.

Adams is also the founder of Clear River Music, a company that produces and promotes several annual festivals and concerts across Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Colorado.

He additionally serves as the talent buyer for Chilifest in Snook, Texas, a two-day music festival that draws more than 35,000 attendees each year and features performances from some of the biggest names in country music. Adams is also a promoter for Whiskey Myers’ annual hometown festival, Wiggy Thump.