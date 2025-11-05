Prysm Talent Launches An In-House PR Division

TULSA (CelebrityAccess) — Prysm Talent Agency, the Detroit-based entertainment company founded by CEO Colton Anderson, announced the launch of an in-house public relations division that integrates booking and publicity services for independent artists.

Based in Tulsa, Prysm’s new P.R. division will be led by music industry veteran Gerry Westby, who brings more than two decades of experience in artist development, event production, and strategic communications to the role.

The division offers a full suite of services, including press release creation and distribution, media outreach, social media strategy, brand positioning, interview coordination, and custom content creation—all designed to work seamlessly alongside existing managers, labels, and creative teams.

“Every artist knows this moment,” Westby says. “You’ve built something real—streams are growing, fans are showing up—but the next level feels out of reach because you’re managing five jobs with no one connecting them. Having a unified team changes everything. When all the pieces connect, momentum stops being something you chase and starts building on itself.”

“Strategic PR has become essential for artists at every stage of their career,” added Colton Anderson, CEO and Founder of Prysm Talent Agency. “Whether you’re releasing your first single or planning a major tour, artists need coordinated support to reach the right audiences at the right time. We are bringing those services in-house so artists have immediate access to the tools they need.”