Riser House’s New Rock Divirion Signs Coiler As Its First Artist

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Riser House Entertainment’s newly launched rock division, Riser House Rock, announced its first signing with Coiler.

“We’re honored to welcome Coiler as the first of many signings to the Riser House Rock roster,” stated Jason Martin, President of Riser House Rock. “Coiler is a singular talent whose fearless songwriting and wide-eyed view of the world give his music an authenticity that cuts deep. Together with producer Jim Kaufman, he’s crafting a body of work built to last for decades.”

Founded by Indiana native Ike Davis, Coiler formed in 2024 and has been working with producer and A&R executive Jim Kaufman. The band has released three singles with their full length studio debut set for release in 2026.

“Hailing from a tiny town in the Midwest, I never imagined I’d get to this point,” Coiler added. “To be surrounded by such inspiring people who believe so wholeheartedly in me is surreal. I’m endlessly grateful to Jim Kaufman, Jennifer Johnson, Matt Swanson, Jason Martin, Sofia Barbetta, and the whole Riser House team, as well as so many others who see this potential in me and are helping me build something I’ve only ever dreamt of. This is just the start, and I can’t wait to see how far we take this.”

“Coiler is a pure and true talent,” says Kaufman. “He’s been transformed by the power of rock and roll, and the energy he transmits when he plays his music is raw and unshakable. I couldn’t wait to capture that sound on record and share it with the world from the first moment I saw him.”