RobOnBass Signs A Joint Publishing Deal With Position Music And Culture Camp Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Position Music announced the signing of producer/songwriter RobOnBass through a joint publishing partnership with Culture Camp Publishing, a company founded by producer Camper and A&R executive Omar Grant.

RobOnBass (Robert Turley) and Camper (Darhyl Camper) first connected while growing up in Atlantic City, performing together in local church bands. Turley went on to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston while Camper moved into songwriting and producing, collaborating on hits for artists such as Mary J. Blige, and John Legend, and H.E.R..

After Turley graduated, he relocated to Los Angeles where Camper became his industry mentor.

“Excited to begin this new partnership with Position Music and their hard-working family. I’ve witnessed Rob develop as a musician and producer from his early beginnings. Position Music possesses the tight knit family Rob’s future requires, the same love and care I have for Rob. We are all in position now,” Camper stated.

“Since I first met Shannon and the Position team I instantly felt at home. It’s been a unique and refreshing experience dealing with people who value your creativity and push you to be great. Experiencing that made it a no brainer for me to want to be a part of this family. I am beyond excited to see what the future holds,” Turley added.

RobOnBass’s discography includes Justin Bieber’s ‘All the Way’ (Swag Vol. II), Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Smile Body Pretty Face’ (feat. Kodak Black & YG), Alex Isley’s ‘Hands,’ Eric Benét & Ari Lennox’s ‘Gaslight,’ and Camper’s ‘OOWEE’ (feat. Jill Scott & Ty Dolla $ign), among others.