The Argo Announces Its Opening Date And Inaugural Lineup

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis (CelebrityAccess) — The Argo, the Milwaukee-based live entertainment company, announced the official opening date for its eponymous concert venue, The Argo, located in the former Fox Bay Theater in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin.

The 700-capacity theatre features a main concert hall, a full-service bar and kitchen, and a flexible ballroom and event space for weddings, festivals, private functions, and community events.

Formerly an Art Deco theatre built in 1949, The Argo has undergone a full refurbishment overseen by its management team of Andrew J. Coate, Adam Powers, and Josh Bryant.

The bar and kitchen at The Argo have been curated by five-time James Beard Award semifinalist and 2024 nominee, Top Chef contestant, and chef and co-owner of acclaimed Milwaukee restaurants EsterEv and DanDan, Dan Jacobs. The bar and kitchen will be open to the public on both show and non-show days.

The restaurant is slated for a soft opening alongside the concert hall, with a limited temporary menu beginning December 5.

“This is just the start for The Argo. We’re laying the foundation for what will become a real destination for touring artists and the community here in Whitefish Bay,” Irvine said. “The team behind it is strong, and the space itself is built the right way — the production, hospitality, and artist amenities are first-class across the board.”

The inaugural programming lineup for The Argo begins with a soft opening on December 5, featuring performances by local artists Chris Haise Band and Zach Pietrini, as well as Nashville-based alt-pop trio VEAUX. The event will serve as a fundraiser, with profits dedicated to supporting local Milwaukee music programs.

The official grand opening follows on December 6, with Goran and Morgan of The Gufs scheduled to take the stage for the 30th anniversary of their seminal album Collide.

Other artists announced for The Argo’s initial lineup include Gabriel Harris, Dan Tyminski, Violet Wilder, Newfound Road, and Scythian, among others.

The venue will also host a rotating residency of swing jazz bands, including The Flood, The Sazerac 5, The Micro Brew Swing Band, and Old Sam & The Teardrops.

Calling Milwaukee “a town so cool that they don’t even know it yet,” Jacobs plans an eclectic menu for The Argo that builds on his other innovative concepts. The bar and kitchen will be open to the public even when no shows are scheduled.

Additional venue partners include exclusive ticketing partner Eventbrite, developer New Land Enterprises, and Three Sixty Design, one of Milwaukee’s top full-service design-and-build firms responsible for some of Wisconsin’s most visually striking hospitality spaces, including Café Centraal and the Milwaukee Athletic Club’s Roof and Elephant Room.

Knitting Factory Presents has been announced as the exclusive talent buyer for the venue.