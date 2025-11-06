49 Winchester Signs With MCA’s Lucille Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The newly relaunched MCA announced the signing of country rock band 49 Winchester to the label’s Lucille Records imprint.

The signing comes as the band is preparing for the release of their first new music since forming a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer and MCA Chief Creative Officer Dave Cobb. The new track, a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes” drops on Friday.

Hailing from Virginia, 49 Winchester combines the Southern rock and country music with storytelling. The band has developed a reputation for their live shows and are lined up for performances at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on November 14 and 15.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the MCA and Lucille family,” says Isaac Gibson, lead vocalist and guitarist. “Working with Dave Cobb is a dream, and we can’t wait for our fans to hear the new music we’re creating together.” Chase Chafin, 49 Winchester bassist and co-founder adds, “So grateful to the fans and team who helped us build this to where it is today. We couldn’t be more excited for MCA to be the home of future 49 Winchester releases, and to share this next chapter with those who made it possible.“

“We are so excited to have 49 Winchester join Lucille Records,” says Mike Harris, President & CEO of MCA. “Their mix of Southern rock is powerful and authentic, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to evolve.”