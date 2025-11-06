Beats + Bytes: Atlanta Influences Everything

When I think about Atlanta, I think about the cultural movement of the early 2000s. In music, a movement represents a total paradigm shift where multiple artists are working together, collaborating, and hat tipping each other until the sum of the whole is worth more than individual parts. That’s when you have a “scene.”

In that era, the South dominated mainstream music, upending previous hip-hop regimes from New York and Los Angeles. Atlanta became the turn-of-the-century epicenter, with artists like Lil Jon, Ying Yang Twins, Usher, Ludacris, Dem Franchize Boys, T.I. The Rubberband Man, Goodie Mob, and CeeLo Green dominating the airwaves and defining the sound. In 2003, OutKast’s double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below sold 13 millions copies in the U.S., making it the best-selling rap album of all time and completely changing music as we know it. On November 8, Outkast will reunite on stage for the first time in nearly a decade to receive their honor at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Will it be their last joint appearance? Lord, I hope not. Donald Glover’s introduction is certain to have everyone’s attention and is one of the most anticipated components of the ceremony this year.

Since the early 2000s, many more stars have taken the sound and run with it. From Gucci Mane to Young Jeezy, 2 Chainz to 21 Savage; Future to Lil Yachty; Lil Baby to Young Thug; and Ciara to Latto and now Playboi Carti, tons of talents have shown that this city is not to be trifled with.

Lil Jon, for his part, has had an unbelievable second rise as a leader in health and wellness. His meditation album is the real deal. Ludadcris can’t be stopped, locking in movie roles and still putting out awesome music. Usher remained at the top of his game on his recent record, killed his Super Bowl performance in 2024, and made waves with his highly coveted Vegas residency.

Then there’s Jermaine Dupri, rated by Billboard in August as the Hip-Hop and R&B Producer of the century. Sure, Babyface (also out of Atlanta) might have him beat in the R&B category—and Dr. Dre might be the ultimate Hip-Hop Producer of their era—but as far as multi-hyphenates go, Billboard got that one right! JD produced for Mariah Carey, Usher, and Janet Jackson while developing artists (Lil Bow Wow, Da Brat, Kriss Kross) from scratch and helping them break through. He designed his track “Welcome To Atlanta” to be the anthem for his city and gave Atlanta’s night life a calling card.

I sat down with Jermaine Dupri on the main stage of Brandweek this week. Brandweek is a massive gathering of brand marketers that is organized by influential advertising industry media publication Adweek. Brandweek always brings together the biggest and most creative brand marketers in the game.

I believe that every brand needs to think like an artist, and the Southern rap movement of the early 2000s is a good example of how working together in a scene can create something powerful. This phenomena can be emulated in brand marketing.

Dupri had so many amazing insights and stories. He’s seen it all, been mentored by the best, and delivers every time, whether for a Boost Mobile commercial or when he’s helping launch the next big artist in youth culture. After all of the hits, he remains extremely focused on making novel ideas come to life. He’s a free thinker with a big personality and a lot of talent, and he was the perfect booking for Brandweek this year. If a city could have an executive producer, Jermaine Dupri would be Atlanta’s.

Brand’lanta was the perfect place to hold this year’s big mashup of brands and artists. It’s home to Delta Air Lines, The Coca-Cola Company (which had some amazing things to say about the relaunch of Sprite’s “Obey Your Thirst” campaign), Atmos, the CEO of AG1, Tyler Perry Studios, Chick-fil-A, the Cartoon Network, and many more. Where the Atlanta music and brand scene is going next is really exciting. For one, Brandweek announced it’s coming back to Atlanta next year, which gives this event some continuity and momentum heading into 2026. And musically, it’s still an explosive place. I found some great new music out of here and you can see there is a new generation of stars coming out of the region.

Check out these young acts that are bubbling up (and really freaking good!)