Journey Plots Farewell Tour After Five Decades on the Road

Journey
Journey (Credit: Brian Ach)
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess — After more than five decades, the legendary rock band Journey has announced the dates for their farewell tour, which is set to hit arenas across North America next year.

Presented by AEG Presents, Journey’s Final Frontier Tour kicks off at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on February 28 before visiting sixty cities across the continent, including Austin, Atlantic City, Montreal, Vancouver, and more.

The North American leg is scheduled to conclude at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, on July 2.

For the tour, Journey features Neal Schon (lead guitar), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals), and Todd Jensen (bass).

“This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” said Journey founder Neal Schon. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

“As a founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain,” Schon added. “While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank-you and the beginning of what’s next.”

“It’s been an incredible ride,” added Jonathan Cain. “We’ve shared our music with millions, and this tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“I’m honored to be part of this legacy, and I’m grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms,” said Arnel Pineda. “Every night on stage has been a dream come true.”

Presales begin November 11, with general onsale starting November 14.


2026 TOUR DATES 

Feb 28                   Hershey, PA                       GIANT Center 

Mar 02                   Pittsburgh, PA                 PPG Paints Arena

Mar 04                  Washington, D.C.        Capital One Arena

Mar 05                  Trenton, NJ                         CURE Insurance Arena

Mar 07                  Ottawa, ON                       Canadian Tire Centre

Mar 09                  Hamilton, ON                  TD Coliseum

Mar 11                  Montreal, QC                   Bell Centre

Mar 12                  Quebec City, QC           Vidéotron Centre


Mar 14                  Hartford, CT                      PeoplesBank Arena

Mar 16                  Columbus, OH               Nationwide Arena

Mar 17                  Indianapolis, IN             Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mar 19                  Milwaukee, WI                Fiserv Forum

Mar 21                  Memphis, TN                   FedExForum 

Mar 22                  Lexington, KY                   Rupp Arena

Mar 25                  N. Little Rock, AR         Simmons Bank Arena

Mar 26                  Kansas City, MO            T-Mobile Center

Mar 28                  New Orleans, LA           Smoothie King Center


Mar 29                  Bossier City, LA              Brookshire Grocery Arena

Mar 31                  Austin, TX                            Moody Center

Apr 03                   Oklahoma City, OK     Paycom Center

Apr 04                   Wichita, KS                        INTRUST Bank Arena

Apr 06                   Sioux Falls, SD                Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Apr 08                   Des Moines, IA                CASEY’S CENTER 

Apr 09                   Lincoln, NE                        Pinnacle Bank Arena 

Apr 12                   Salt Lake City, UT         Delta Center

Apr 14                   Boise, ID                               ExtraMile Arena

Apr 15                   Spokane, WA                   Spokane Arena

Apr 17                   Vancouver, BC                Pacific Coliseum

Apr 19                   Eugene, OR                        MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA

Apr 21                   Sacramento, CA            Golden 1 Center

Apr 22                   Bakersfield, CA              Dignity Health Arena

Apr 24                   Fresno, CA                          Save Mart Center at Fresno State

May 15                  Tampa, FL                           Benchmark International Arena

May 16                  Jacksonville, FL              VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 18                  Columbia, SC                  Colonial Life Arena

May 20                  Charlotte, NC                  Spectrum Center

May 21                  Greensboro, NC            First Horizon Coliseum 

May 23                  Atlantic City, NJ              Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall 

May 27                  State College, PA         Bryce Jordan Center

May 28                  Charlottesville, VA      John Paul Jones Arena

May 30                  Knoxville, TN                     Food City Center

May 31                  Savannah, GA                  Enmarket Arena

Jun 03                   Hampton, VA                   Hampton Coliseum 

Jun 04                   Roanoke, VA                     Berglund Center Coliseum

Jun 06                   Worcester, MA                DCU Center

Jun 07                   Manchester, NH            SNHU Arena

Jun 10                   Buffalo, NY                         KeyBank Center

Jun 11                   Allentown, PA                   PPL Center

Jun 13                   Cincinnati, OH                Heritage Bank Center

Jun 14                   Grand Rapids, MI         Van Andel Arena

Jun 17                   Evansville, IN                   Ford Center

Jun 18                   Fort Wayne, IN                Allen County War Memorial Coliseum 

Jun 20                   Champaign, IL                 State Farm Center

Jun 21                   Green Bay, WI                  Resch Center

Jun 24                   Moline, IL                             Vibrant Arena at the MARK

Jun 25                   Springfield, MO              Great Southern Bank Arena

Jun 27                   Tupelo, MS                         Cadence Bank Arena

Jun 28                   Lafayette, LA                   CAJUNDOME

Jul 01                      Corpus Christi, TX       Hilliard Center

Jul 02                      Laredo, TX                           Sames Auto Arena

