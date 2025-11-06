Journey Plots Farewell Tour After Five Decades on the Road

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess — After more than five decades, the legendary rock band Journey has announced the dates for their farewell tour, which is set to hit arenas across North America next year.
Presented by AEG Presents, Journey’s Final Frontier Tour kicks off at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on February 28 before visiting sixty cities across the continent, including Austin, Atlantic City, Montreal, Vancouver, and more.
The North American leg is scheduled to conclude at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, on July 2.
For the tour, Journey features Neal Schon (lead guitar), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals), and Todd Jensen (bass).
“This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” said Journey founder Neal Schon. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”
“As a founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain,” Schon added. “While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank-you and the beginning of what’s next.”
“It’s been an incredible ride,” added Jonathan Cain. “We’ve shared our music with millions, and this tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”
“I’m honored to be part of this legacy, and I’m grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms,” said Arnel Pineda. “Every night on stage has been a dream come true.”
Presales begin November 11, with general onsale starting November 14.
2026 TOUR DATES
Feb 28 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
Mar 02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Mar 04 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
Mar 05 Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena
Mar 07 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Mar 09 Hamilton, ON TD Coliseum
Mar 11 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Mar 12 Quebec City, QC Vidéotron Centre
Mar 14 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena
Mar 16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Mar 17 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mar 19 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Mar 21 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Mar 22 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Mar 25 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Mar 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Mar 28 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Mar 29 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena
Mar 31 Austin, TX Moody Center
Apr 03 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Apr 04 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Apr 06 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Apr 08 Des Moines, IA CASEY’S CENTER
Apr 09 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Apr 12 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Apr 14 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena
Apr 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum
Apr 19 Eugene, OR MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA
Apr 21 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Apr 22 Bakersfield, CA Dignity Health Arena
Apr 24 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State
May 15 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena
May 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 18 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
May 20 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
May 21 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum
May 23 Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
May 27 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
May 28 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
May 30 Knoxville, TN Food City Center
May 31 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
Jun 03 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
Jun 04 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center Coliseum
Jun 06 Worcester, MA DCU Center
Jun 07 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
Jun 10 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Jun 11 Allentown, PA PPL Center
Jun 13 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Jun 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Jun 17 Evansville, IN Ford Center
Jun 18 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Jun 20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center
Jun 21 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
Jun 24 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the MARK
Jun 25 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena
Jun 27 Tupelo, MS Cadence Bank Arena
Jun 28 Lafayette, LA CAJUNDOME
Jul 01 Corpus Christi, TX Hilliard Center
Jul 02 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena