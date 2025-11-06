Leda Chang Named SVP Of Global Brand & Audience At WMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of Leda Chang to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Global Brand & Audience for the company’s Global Catalog division.

Based in Los Angeles, Chang will collaborate with Global Catalog President Kevin Gore and his senior team to support the company’s market strategy, including long-term catalog development.

Chang joins WMG with two decades of experience in digital and social marketing across leading media and music companies, including senior roles at Peacock, Paramount Pictures, Universal Music Group, and Edelman Digital.

“Welcoming Leda to our Global Catalog team marks an exciting step forward in our marketing evolution,” said Gore. “Her future-forward mindset and proven strength in storytelling, connecting audiences, and enhancing brands will further strengthen our role as a growth engine, as we take a more aggressive, all-encompassing approach to galvanizing fans, cultivating discovery, and building legacies.”

“The caliber of Warner Music Group’s artists is unmatched, and the passion from Kevin and the team is palpable,” Chang added. “I’m both energized and humbled to elevate the stories of these iconic artists and their timeless music—to invigorate both core fans and new audiences wherever they are in the world.”