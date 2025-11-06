Morrissey Cancels His South American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Morrissey has quietly canceled the remainder of his South American tour, citing “extreme exhaustion.”

The former Smiths frontman did not make an official announcement cancelling the outstanding shows on the run but tickets for his performances are no longer available.

“We inform the public that, due to the artist’s extreme exhaustion, Morrissey’s tour of Latin America will not take place, including the show scheduled for 20 November at Arena 1 in Lima,” a translated statement shared by Ticketmaster.

The cancellations also appear to have impacted his scheduled performances in Turkey in December.

The announcement is likely not a surprise to Morrissey’s fans as the indie rock legend has developed a reputation for pulling out of shows. According to wheartm.com, a website that tracks all of his canceled shows, Moz has canceled, postponed, or abbreivated 399 shows to date as a solo artist.