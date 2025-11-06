Primary Wave Music Partners With The Estate Of Thin Lizzy Co-Founder Phil Lynott

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music announced a new partnership with the estate of the legendary Phil Lynott, co-founder and songwriter for famed Irish rock band Thin Lizzy.

The partnership will see Primary Wave collaborate on Lynott’s interest in his music publishing catalog, as well as his recordings, which includes all songs written by him over the course of his two-decade long career.

The catalog includes rock anthems such as “The Boys Are Back In Town,” “Dancing in the Moonlight,” and “Whiskey In The Jar,” Thin Lizzy’s take on the old Irish standard.

As part of the partnership, Primary Wave will provide marketing support for the full catalog while the estate will also now have access to Primary Wave’s licensing/sync, content, and branding teams.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering Primary Wave and very much look forward to working together continuing the legacy of Philip Lynott,” a rep for the estate said.

“This partnership personally resonates with me as I am a huge fan, dating back to the early 70s. Phil was an unbelievable musician, songwriter, and poet. I am delighted and honored that the estate has entrusted Primary Wave Music to continue his legacy,” added Primary Wave’s Robin Godfrey Cass.