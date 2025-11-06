(Hypebot) — Some key SXSW Music 2026 deadlines are fast approaching including the last chance to submit to showcase and some big discounts.

SXSW Music 2026 Deadlines: Submit To Showcase, Discounts & More

Badge and hotel rates increase this week on November 6 at 11:59pm PT. Save up to $395 on your Music Badge or $800 on Platinum Badge and up to 30% on your hotel rate.

Next, mark your calendars for Tuesday, November 11, when SXSW will drop the first 100 Showcasing Artists and 50 Showcase Presenters for the SXSW 2026 Music Festival.

There’s also still time to apply to showcase you act for the global music industry. Submit you SXSW Showcasing Artist application before the final deadline of Friday, November 21 here.

What’s new at SXSW Music 2026

South by Southwest Music returns March 12–18, 2026 in Austin, Texas as part of the broader SXSW Conference & Festivals.

The festival is now running across the full week rather than being concentrated on a “music weekend.” Showcases will span all seven nights — meaning more nights of live music, not less.

The badge structure has changed: Music-Badge holders will have streamlined access specific to music programming (plus keynotes and expos), but secondary access (to other tracks) is being removed to reduce lines and improve experience.

Venue transformation: With the redevelopment of the Austin Convention Center underway, new "clubhouses" and neighborhood-venues will spread the event further through Austin's vibrant music and cultural districts.

Lower badge price: To make attendance more accessible, the organizers are reducing pricing for early-bird badges for 2026.

What to expect

Showcases featuring a mix of global talent, independent artists and breakout newcomers — staying true to SXSW’s role as a music discovery platform.

Austin backdrop: From East Austin venues to downtown clubs and pop-up stages across the city, attendees will immerse in the "Live Music Capital of the World" vibe.

Networking, industry panels and networking for artists, managers, labels, and creatives that want more than just live shows- expect conversations, career-building and cultural collision.

Why SXSW sill matters

If you’re wanting to make contact with managers, agents and labels, scouting emerging acts, tracking music-industry trends or networking with leaders in music tech, SXSW Music 2026 is an essential stop. It bridges performance and professional discovery in ways that few conferences and festivals do.