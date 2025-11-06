The CMA Announces The First Round Of Performers For The 59th Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association and ABC announced the first round of performers set to take the stage for The 59th Annual CMA Awards, with a lineup that includes both country music legends and rising stars.

The lineup includes reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and six-time nominee this year, Lainey Wilson who is also scheduled to host the show. Luke Combs will perform a rendition of his latest single “Back in the Saddle” while Ella Langley, who earned six nods this year, will perform her recently released song “Choosin’ Texas.”

Five-time nominee this year, Zach Top will deliver a rendition of his hit song “Guitar” while New Artist of the Year nominee Tucker Wetmore is scheduled perform his “Wind Up Missin’ You.”

New Artist of the Year nominee will bring his take on the Ben E. King classic “Stand By Me” while Shaboozey teams up with Stephen Wilson Jr. to perform their ballad “Took A Walk” from the recently released film “The Long Walk,” an adaption of Stephen King’s 1979 novel.

Additional performers and presenters for will be announced in coming days.

The 59th annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter is Director, and Jon Macks is Head Writer.