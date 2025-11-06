The Indiana State Fair Announces Upgrades For The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, Strikes A Partnership With MOKB Presents

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — The Indiana State Fair Commission has revealed plans for a multi-million-dollar expansion of the main stage at its on-campus amphitheater, the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

The amphitheater, located in northeastern Indianapolis, will see its main stage expand to 60×40 feet, with two 30×40-foot wings. Additionally, the roof height will be raised by 30 feet, and its load capacity will be upgraded to support 92,000 pounds.

The venue will also feature new dual 10×18-foot LED video walls, flown to the left and right of the stage. Seating upgrades will allow greater flexibility, accommodating audiences ranging from 5,000 to 7,500 fans, depending on the show format.

The Fair also announced a new partnership with Indiana-based concert promotions company MOKB Presents, which will program and book the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage during non–State Fair dates.

“The Hoosier Lottery Stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is an excellent addition to our portfolio of venues that we represent in Indiana,” said Dan Kemer, Co-Owner and VP of Programming for MOKB Presents. “This renovation and expansion will serve as a great opportunity for artists, managers, and agents looking for an alternative outdoor Midwest venue in the 5,000–7,500-capacity range. And it’s a facility that Hoosiers are already familiar with and will now be able to enjoy throughout the year.”

“For us, the partnership with MOKB Presents is a strategic step forward—allowing us to maximize the potential of our facilities, expand our impact within the Indianapolis concert scene, and create more year-round opportunities for Hoosiers to connect and celebrate at this iconic institution,” said Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer for the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

The upgrades to the amphitheater are expected to be completed in time for the 2026 fair season.