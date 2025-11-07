Billy Joel to Be Honored at Michael Dorf’s 21st Annual ‘Music Of’ Tribute Concert at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Michael Dorf Presents announced that the iconic song catalog of music legend Billy Joel will be the focus of the 21st annual Music Of tribute concert.

Set for March 12 at New York’s Carnegie Hall, the concert will feature more than 20 artists paying tribute to Joel while raising funds to support music education.

This year’s concert will feature Billy Joel’s full eight-piece touring band as the evening’s house band, led by Joel’s longtime musical director and keyboardist David Rosenthal.

It will also include his longest-standing band member, Mark Rivera, along with Crystal Taliefero, Tommy Byrnes, Andy Cichon, Chuck Burgi, Carl Fischer, and Mike DelGuidice—bringing the authentic sound and spirit of Joel’s live performances to Carnegie Hall.

The first wave of performing artists will be announced later in November.

First launched in 2004, Dorf’s Music Of concert series has become one of New York’s most high-profile music events. Past honorees include Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, R.E.M., David Byrne, and Patti Smith, among others.

In total, the concerts have raised more than $2 million for beneficiaries including Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, Partnership with Children, the D’Addario Foundation, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, GRAMMY in the Schools, The Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids program.

One hundred percent of net proceeds from The Music of Billy Joel will once again benefit these and other music education initiatives, supporting the next generation of musicians.