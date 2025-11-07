Former Squeeze Drummer Gilson Lavis, Dead At 74

LINCOLNSHIRE, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Gilson Lavis, a drummer rose to fame as a member of the British rock band Squeeze, died in his home in Lincolnshire on Wednesday. He was 74.

His passing was announced by his longtime friend and bandmate Jules Holland on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jools Holland (@jools.holland.official)

Born in Bedford in 1951, Lavis toured with artists such as Chuck Berry and Dolly Parton but was working at a construction supply company when he landed a role as the drummer for Squeeze, gaining fame for his performances with the band during the late 1970s and 1980s.

He later served as the drummer for Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra before retiring from music in 2024.

In addition to his work as a musician, Lavis was a noted portrait artist who painted musicians such as Lily Allen, Bob Dylan, and Jimi Hendrix, among others.