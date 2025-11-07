Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Jack Antonoff Lead The 2026 Grammy Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2026 GRAMMY nominations have been revealed, with Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Jack Antonoff leading the charge.

Kendrick Lamar topped the list with nine total nominations, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, bringing his career totals to 22 GRAMMY wins and 66 nominations.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Canadian record producer-songwriter Cirkut follow close behind with seven nominations each. Gaga earned nods for Song, Record, and Album of the Year, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance, Pop Vocal Album, Dance Pop Recording, and Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Cirkut received nominations for Album of the Year and Best Dance Pop Recording, along with two each for Record and Song of the Year for his work on Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” and Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea each picked up six nominations, while Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler, the Creator received five apiece.

The 2026 GRAMMYs will take place Sunday, Feb. 1, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

https://www.grammy.com/news/2026-grammys-nominations-full-winners-nominees-list