Spotify Faces A Lawsuit Over Alleged Streaming Fraud

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Spotify is facing a federal lawsuit alleging that the music streaming platform failed to take action against streaming fraud, allowing bots to rack up billions of fake streams for Drake, though the Canadian rap star was not named in the suit.

RBX, the stage name of rapper Eric Collins, filed a class action lawsuit against Spotify, claiming that the platform allowed bots to artificially inflate streaming numbers.

In the suit, Collins alleges that some of Drake’s songs have generated more than 100 million streams from areas that lack residential addresses, and that virtual private networks (VPNs) were used to disguise the actual location of the alleged bot users, who sometimes appeared to move significant distances between songs.

Collins argues that the illicit use of bots to inflate streaming numbers for certain artists has caused “massive financial harm to legitimate artists, songwriters, producers, and other rightsholders” because of the way Spotify calculates payouts.

Spotify did not respond to a request for comment but told Forbes that the streaming platform “in no way” benefits from streaming fraud.