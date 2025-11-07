Taz Taylor’s Internet Money Sues 10K Projects Over Breach Of Contra

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Internet Money, a creator collective and record label founded by Taz Taylor, has filed a lawsuit against Elliot Grainge’s 10K Projects, alleging a range of offenses, including breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty over millions in withheld payments.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Federal Court and first reported by Billboard, claims that 10K Projects “engaged in a pattern of misconduct, indeed breaching every promise and obligation that was owed to the plaintiffs.”

Internet Money alleges that 10K failed to provide accurate and timely semi-annual accounting statements, including deficient breakdowns of gross revenue and deductions, while incurring and charging tens of millions of dollars in deductions without IMR’s approval, in violation of the agreements.

The suit also claims that 10K reclassified and transferred the additional profit advance from the Main JV Account to the Artist Recordings Account without IMR’s approval, depriving IMR of its rightful profit participation, and failed to pay its 50% share of net profits as agreed upon in the JV agreements.

Through the suit, Internet Money is seeking at least $5 million in damages from the defendants, who include 10K Projects and its holding companies, as well as Warner Music Group.

Grainge, who was appointed CEO of Atlantic Music Group in October 2024, is the son of Universal Music Group chair Sir Lucian Grainge.

10k Projects did not immediately respond to a request for comment.