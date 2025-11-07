TikTok Announces Its First U.S. Live Awards Show

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — TikTok, the short-form video sharing platform, announced the launch of its first-ever awar show, honoring the creative community in the U.S.

“Today, we’re thrilled to announce the first-ever TikTok Awards in the US, a celebration of the creators, trends, and moments that make TikTok the heartbeat of culture for 170 million Americans. People will soon be invited to vote for their favorite creators in a new portal on our platform launching Nov. 18,” TikTok said in a statement announcing the awards show.

The TikTok Awards ceremony will be presented in front of a live audience of hundreds of creators at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 18.

The show will begin LIVE on @TikTok at 6 PM PT, and on Tubi, the official streaming partner of the TikTok Awards 2025.

The Nominees for the inaugural TikTok Awards

Creator of the Year

Video of the Year

Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by e.l.f. Cosmetics)

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Storyteller of the Year

Muse of the Year

TikTok for Good Award

My Show is On Award [Film & TV]

MVP of the Year [Sports]

Okay Slay Award [Fashion/Beauty]

I Was Today Years Old Award [Learning] (sponsored by H&R Block)

Immediately Added To Cart Award (presented by TikTok Shop)

CapCut Creator of the Year