WME Expands Film and TV Music Division Through Merger With Allegro Talent Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced that it will merge its Music for Visual Media department with Allegro Talent Group to expand its film and television music division.

Allegro, founded in 2012 by Patty Macmillan, is a respected boutique agency representing composers and music supervisors in film and television. The combination of the two companies will broaden opportunities across film, television, games, live performance, and beyond through WME’s cross-departmental collaboration.

The combined division will be led by WME partner Bradley Rainey, while Allegro founder Patty Macmillan and agent Lauren Kahler will join WME and continue to represent their existing clients.

“Allegro has built a reputation for deep artistic integrity and a truly bespoke approach to client development,” said Rainey. “Their roster is both world-class and forward-thinking, and they represent artists whose work is redefining how music drives narrative. Together, we look forward to creating expanded avenues for growth across film, television, games, and emerging platforms.”

“From the beginning, our agency has been about meaningful relationships, creative trust, and long-term career guidance,” said Macmillan. “WME shares those values, and this partnership allows us to build on our foundation while offering clients the scale and reach of a global powerhouse.”