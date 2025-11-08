Tyler Rich Treats Passengers On A Delayed Flight To An Impromptu Concert

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Tyler Rich helped entertain a crowd of stranded travelers when he gave an impromptu performance of his hit “Whiskey Go Bad” for a full Southwest Airlines flight grounded in Cabo on November 6.

The flight had been sitting on the tarmac for more than an hour, and flight attendants had been keeping passengers entertained with jokes to lighten the mood before calling on Rich for help.

“We were delayed sitting on the plane for over an hour, and the flight attendant was telling jokes,” Rich shared with a laugh. “Then another one jokingly begged me to play a song so the jokes would stop, which I was happy to do.”

The spontaneous performance was captured by passengers and quickly went viral on social media, offering a moment of levity amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Rich is currently on his Leaving California Tour, with dates spanning the U.S. through the end of the year.

Leaving California Tour Dates:

November 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

November 8 – Portland, OR – Ponderosa

November 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Cadence Clubhouse

November 14 – Stamford, CT – Palace Theatre Upstage

November 15 – Waynesboro, VA – The Foundry at Basic City

November 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

November 22 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

November 23 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

December 11 – Sarasota, FL – Big Top Brewing

December 13 – Reading, PA – Reverb