AXS Expands European Leadership Team With Appointments of Peter Quinlan and Hannah Rouch

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing platform AXS announced the appointment of Peter Quinlan and Hannah Rouch to newly created senior roles within the company’s European operations.

Based in London, Peter Quinlan has been named Managing Director, Europe, and will oversee AXS’s operations across the region. A veteran of the live entertainment industry, Quinlan brings 18 years of experience at Live Nation Entertainment, where he held a range of senior roles spanning marketing, sponsorship, and ticketing.

“AXS has built a reputation as one of the most artist- and fan-friendly companies in the industry,” said Quinlan. “There’s tremendous opportunity for growth—especially in Europe, where promoters, venues, and artists are looking for innovative, transparent partners with technology that can scale and deliver. I’m excited to help lead that charge.”

Hannah Rouch, who is also based in London, joins AXS as Vice President of Marketing for Europe. With extensive experience in marketing and e-commerce, Rouch most recently came from Gumtree/eBay, where she spearheaded a purpose- and brand-led repositioning of the platform.

“I’m thrilled and energised to take on this role at a time of significant growth for AXS across Europe,” added Rouch. “Our focus will be on strengthening our brand and reach, and building marketing as a growth engine for the business—accelerating our ability to deliver for clients and enhancing our efforts to ‘hold the hand of the fan’ from show discovery to live event.”

“Europe remains a critical growth engine for AXS, and these appointments mark an important step forward in our continued evolution,” said Blaine Legere, President of International at AXS. “Peter’s global experience and operational acumen, combined with Hannah’s deep marketing expertise and proven track record, will be instrumental as we continue to scale and deliver across the region.”