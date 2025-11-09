Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Outkast, and Bad Company Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — — Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Outkast, and Bad Company led the list of artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. The ceremony took place Saturday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating a diverse and cross-generational lineup of honorees that also included Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, and Cyndi Lauper.

This year’s Musical Influence Awards went to hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa and acclaimed singer-songwriter Warren Zevon.

White Stripes fans were disappointed when drummer Meg White, who has largely stayed out of the public eye since the band’s 2007 breakup, did not attend the event.

Outkast members André “3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton both appeared, though André declined to take part in the all-star tribute medley honoring the group’s work.

The Musical Excellence Awards recognized the late Thom Bell, the Philadelphia soul architect behind hits for the Delfonics, the Stylistics, and the Spinners, along with legendary British session keyboardist Nicky Hopkins.

Veteran record executive Lenny Waronker, known for his influential tenure at Warner Bros. Records and DreamWorks, received the Ahmet Ertegun Award, honoring industry professionals whose contributions have shaped modern music.