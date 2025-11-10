Alabama’s Randy Owen And Wife Kelly Owen Received AHA Hall of Merit Award

KANSAS CITY, MO (CelebrityAccess) – Randy Owen, lead singer and founding member of the legendary country group ALABAMA, and his wife Kelly Owen were inducted into the American Hereford Association (AHA) Hall of Merit on Saturday, October 25, during the AHA’s Annual Meeting and International Conference.

The Hall of Merit is among the AHA’s highest honors, recognizing individuals who have made a lasting impact on the Hereford breed and the cattle industry. The Owens were celebrated for decades of dedication to agriculture and livestock breeding at their Tennessee River Music Ranch in Fort Payne, Alabama, where they have raised registered Hereford and Angus cattle for nearly 50 years.

“After breeding Herefords for almost 50 years, it’s nice to be recognized for the Hall of Merit in Kansas City at the World Hereford Conference,” said Owen.

Beyond their ranching efforts, Randy and Kelly have championed youth involvement in agriculture through programs like 4-H and FFA, reflecting their commitment to land stewardship and animal care.

The award ceremony was part of the AHA’s annual event honoring leaders who have shaped the beef industry.

Meanwhile, ALABAMA continues to thrill fans nationwide. Owen and bandmate Teddy Gentry are currently on their Live In Concert 25 Tour, with six more shows scheduled before year’s end. For tour dates, visit http://thealabamaband.com.