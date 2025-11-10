Antone’s Secures 50-Year Lease and $1.3 Million Investment for A Blues Museum

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Antone’s, the legendary Austin live music venue, announced it has signed a new long-term lease that will keep it operating in its current location for the next 50 years.

Additionally, in partnership with the nonprofit Rally Austin—home to the Austin Cultural Trust program—Antone’s announced it has secured a $1.3 million investment for the creation of the Antone’s World Famous Museum of the Blues, a permanent installation of history and artifacts on the club’s second floor.

Currently slated for a 2027 grand opening, the museum will celebrate Austin’s tradition of blues music and Antone’s central role in developing the city’s reputation as a music hub.

“We could not be more thrilled to announce this trifecta of exciting news for the future of Antone’s,” says Will Bridges, co-owner of Antone’s. “Securing a home for ‘Austin’s Home of the Blues’ for the next 50 years is a grand and poetic victory in the impassioned pursuit that Clifford Antone started 50 years ago. And to bolster our presence and impact with the education and preservation focus of the Blues Museum deeply enriches and realizes the full vision of our mission. We are eternally grateful to Rally Austin and Finley Company for making this dream come true.”

“For fifty years, Antone’s has stood at the heart of Austin’s identity as the Live Music Capital of the World—a place where legends are born and our city’s creative soul thrives,” said Theresa Alvarez, President & CEO of Rally Austin. “Thanks to the City of Austin for creating the Iconic Venue Fund that fuels Rally’s Cultural Trust, which allows us to execute creative solutions for Austin’s artistic community. We’re not just preserving a venue; we are securing an icon and supporting the creative ecosystem around several venues, theaters, and community centers. Looking ahead, the 2026 bond presents an opportunity to continue growing the Trust into a sustainable, long-term approach to protect and uplift Austin’s creative, legacy, and cultural landmarks for generations to come.”

As part of the effort, Antone’s has launched a limited-time campaign inviting the venue’s supporters to become Antone’s Forever Founding Donors and contribute to the future of both the venue and the Museum of the Blues.

Founding Donors will be recognized in a permanent installation inside the foyer of Antone’s—a cast bronze wall created in collaboration with local design firm MuseWork.

Founded by Clifford Antone in 1975, Antone’s was the first nightclub on Austin’s Sixth Street, paving the way for the area to become a cultural and entertainment hotspot.

Since its debut, Antone’s has hosted performances by a wide range of artists including Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Doug Sahm, Charlie Sexton, Angela Strehli, Lou Ann Barton, and many more. Today, it remains a vital presence in the live music scene, with its influence carried forward by a new generation of trailblazing artists such as Gary Clark Jr., Kam Franklin, Jackie Venson, and McKinley James, among numerous others.