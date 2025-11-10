Bandsintown’s 2025 High Notes Is Coming — Artists, Prep Your Profile!

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown’s exclusive, trending highlight roll-out is back. This exciting recap will highlight both global movements and a personalized look at every artist’s year in live music.

Bandsintown’s 2025 High Notes Is Coming — Artists, Prep Your Profiles!

It’s that time of year again. Bandsintown, the world’s largest live music discovery platform, is gearing up to launch the 2025 edition of its trending High Notes campaign, offering artists a personalized dashboard and shareable assets revealing their year in live events — in other words, your 2025 live music story.

Just like Spotify’s Wrapped, Apple Music’s Replay, and YouTube Music’s Recap, this campaign offers insight into the world of live music in the last 12 months, from both a global perspective and as a deeply intimate portrait of one artist or band’s experience. With Bandsintown’s own community having just surpassed 100 million registered live music fans, we can’t wait to see what trends are revealed in the data this year.

Starting in December, 700,000 registered artists will get access to a personalized outlook that recaps their follower growth, the number of shows they played along with a breakdown of the venues, cities, and countries that hosted them. Artists can also customize and download High Notes 2025 graphics to share on social media.

Artists, don’t fall behind: get your profile ready!

Artists, if you’ve been on the road this year, make sure your profile and live event data is up to date. That way, you’ll get the most accurate information delivered to your sharable assets package. The deadline to have everything prepped is November 30, 2025.

All you need to do is head to Bandsintown for Artists, and:

: Make sure your profile pic, artist bio, and similar artists, are up to date and that all your social links are added so fans can find you easier. Review Your Events : Make sure all the shows you played this year are on your Bandsintown page so they are reflected in your High Notes.

Don’t miss out on this global cultural moment.