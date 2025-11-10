Ben Chapman and Meg McRee Sign Publishing Deal With Blue Harbor Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Blue Harbor Music welcomes the signing of acclaimed songwriters Meg McRee and Ben Chapman to its growing publishing roster. Founded in April 2024 by veteran music publisher Steve Markland, Blue Harbor Music continues to strengthen its mission of cultivating exceptional songwriting talent and fostering authentic artist development.

“I’m beyond excited to be working with the dynamic and passionate crew at Blue Harbor and to take my writing and artist career to the next level with them. I feel truly lucky to have landed there and can’t wait to get to work,” said McRee.

A Nashville-based singer-songwriter, McRee’s honest storytelling and timeless sound have quickly made her a respected voice in country music. Since graduating from Vanderbilt University, she’s earned cuts with artists including Lainey Wilson, Grace Potter, Marcus King, Elle King, and Brent Cobb, as well as sync placements in major TV and film projects. As an artist, she has toured with Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wade, and Marcus King, and has appeared at Stagecoach, Pilgrimage, and the Grand Ole Opry. She is currently working on her sophomore album, following her acclaimed debut, Is It Just Me?

Ben Chapman echoed that enthusiasm, adding, “I feel so lucky to have a home at Blue Harbor! The team’s passion and care for their writers and great songs is second to none. I can’t wait to grow with them and start this exciting chapter of my career.”

A Georgia-born singer-songwriter and artist, Chapman is known for his signature “southern-funk jam country” sound. He has written songs recorded by Muscadine Bloodline, Brent Cobb, Hayes Carll, Shelby Lynne, and Flatland Cavalry, and his latest album, Downbeat — produced by Anderson East — showcases his most authentic work to date. Beyond his own music, Chapman is the creator and host of Peach Jam, a celebrated Nashville event that has brought together artists like Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Cobb, Kaitlin Butts, and the Red Clay Strays since 2022.

Steve Markland, President of Blue Harbor Music, shared his excitement about the new signings, saying, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Ben Chapman and Meg McRee to the Blue Harbor Music family. Their songwriting embodies the authenticity, heart, and craft that we love and believe in deeply. Both Ben and Meg bring a unique voice and creative spirit that perfectly aligns with what Blue Harbor Music stands for. We’re honored to support them as they continue to grow and share their music with the world.”

Founded in April 2024, Blue Harbor Music is a Nashville-based publishing company dedicated to cultivating exceptional songwriting talent and fostering authentic artist development. The company’s roster includes Jacob Bryant, John Davidson, Nick Donley, Alex Hall, Will Jones, Anthony Olympia, and Trey Pendley, representing a diverse range of voices and styles that make a lasting impact across genres.