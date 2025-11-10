Country Thunder Alberta Reschedules For June 2026

CALGARY, Alberta (CelerbityAccess) — Canadian music festival Country Thunder Alberta announced that it will change its schedule for its 2026 edition, with the three-day event taking place from June 26-28 instead of its traditional August timeline.

Now in its 10 year, the festival will bring a full slate of contemporary country acts to Calgary’s Confluence Park

“We’re thrilled to celebrate ten incredible years of Country Thunder in Calgary,” said Troy Vollhoffer, CEO of Country Thunder. “Moving the festival to June lets us kick off a summer full of unforgettable music, honouring the history we’ve built here while giving fans an early chance to experience all the energy and excitement that makes Calgary such a special place for country music.”

While a lineup for the 2026 edition of the festival is expected in the coming weeks, past lineups have included the likes of Old Dominion, Cody Johnson, Hardy, Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde, and more.

Tickets already purchased for the festival’s original schedule will be honored for the new dates, or fans can seek a full refund by November 24, 2025.