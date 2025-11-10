Former NFL Commissioner, Paul Tagliabue Dies At 84

CHEVY CHASE, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Paul Tagliabue, who served as commissioner of the National Football League for 17 years and guided the sport through an era of unprecedented growth and stability, died on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. He was 84. His family confirmed the cause of death as heart failure complicated by Parkinson’s disease, which he had battled for several years.

Tagliabue became the NFL’s seventh commissioner in 1989, succeeding Pete Rozelle, and held the position until 2006, when Roger Goodell took over. During his tenure, the league expanded from 28 to 32 teams, adding franchises such as the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and the modern-day Cleveland Browns. He also oversaw the construction or renovation of numerous stadiums and negotiated record-breaking television contracts that helped propel the NFL into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

Under his leadership, the NFL avoided labor stoppages, introduced free agency and the salary cap, and launched initiatives like the Rooney Rule, requiring teams to interview minority candidates for coaching positions—a policy later expanded to front-office roles. Tagliabue also implemented one of the strictest substance-abuse policies in professional sports.

Tagliabue’s steady hand was evident during national tragedies. After the September 11 attacks, he canceled games for the weekend, setting a precedent for other leagues. Following Hurricane Katrina, he worked to ensure the New Orleans Saints returned to their home city, a move widely praised for its impact on community recovery.

Critics noted his slow response to the concussion crisis, a topic he later acknowledged and expressed regret over. Despite this, his contributions to the game earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020 as part of its Centennial Class.

Beyond football, Tagliabue was deeply involved with Georgetown University, his alma mater, serving as chair of its board of directors and championing initiatives for inclusion and education. He and his wife Chandler funded scholarships and programs supporting LGBTQ life and student-athletes.

Born November 24, 1940, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Tagliabue was a standout basketball player at Georgetown before earning his law degree from NYU. He began his career as an attorney at Covington & Burling, where he represented the NFL before becoming commissioner. He is survived by his wife Chandler, son Drew, daughter Emily, and three grandchildren.