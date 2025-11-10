Goose Announce First Headline Dates Of 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Goose has announced their first headline dates for 2026, beginning April 10, 2026, at Asheville, NC’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena and then continuing through the month. Highlights include two-night stands at Fort Lauderdale, FL’s War Memorial Auditorium (April 14-15, 2026), St. Augustine, FL’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (April 18-19, 2026), and New Orleans, LA’s historic Saenger Theatre (April 21-22, 2026), and a special return to Austin, TX’s Moody Center (April 24, 2026) after their triumphant and sold-out 2024 New Year’s Eve shows there, as well as a festival appearance at Orlando, FL’s Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival (April 12, 2026).

Presale sign-ups for all Goose headline dates are available now; fans who sign up will receive a unique code allowing access to the official Goose presale beginning Wednesday, November 12, at 10:00 am (local). Live Nation presales begin Wednesday, November 12 at 12:00 noon (local). Spotify Fans First and local presales start Thursday, November 13 at 10:00 am (local). All presales end Thursday, November 13, at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, November 14, at 10:00 am (local).

$1 from every ticket will benefit Western Sun Foundation, a volunteer-run 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides charitable support in the form of financial gifts to small and mid-sized nonprofits in the communities that fans of Goose travel through, including the Always Asheville Fund. For complete information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

Goose will wrap up what has proven to be the most momentous year of their career thus far with its 12thannual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 12-13 at Providence, RI’s Amica Mutual Pavilion. The upcoming dates follow an epic 2025 live run highlighted by the band’s sold-out headline debut at New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden, top-billed festival appearances including Newport, RI’s Newport Folk Festival, and their first-ever destination festival, Viva El Gonzo, a three-day event presented this spring in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

2026 will see Goose return to San José del Cabo for the second edition of Viva El Gonzo, taking place May 7-9, 2026 and presented once again by 100x Hospitality. Anchored by three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, the festival will feature sets from My Morning Jacket, Cory Wong, LP Giobbi, Jim James (Acoustic), the California Honey Drops, and more. Goose, known for their genre-blending sound and exploratory live performances, will deliver two sets each night, setting the stage for a weekend full of unforgettable musical discovery. Complete details, tickets, and travel packages can be found exclusively at vivaelgonzo.com.

GOOSE – LIVE 2025/2026

DECEMBER

12 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion †

13 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion †

APRIL 2026

10 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena #

11 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater #@

12 – Orlando, FL – Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival ^

14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium #

15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium #

17 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound #

18 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre #

22 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre #

23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center #

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center #

25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

MAY 2026

7-9 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo