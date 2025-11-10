Hilary Duff Announces A Run Of Live Shows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer and actor Hilary Duff will make her first return to the road in more than a decade after announcing plans for a run of live shows in early 2026.

Duff’s Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour kicks off on January 19 at London’s historic O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, with additional shows scheduled for HISTORY in Toronto, ON, on January 24; New York City’s new Brooklyn Paramount on January 27; and The Wiltern in Los Angeles on January 29.

“It’s happening,” says Hilary. “I’m over the moon to be stepping on stage again. I’ve got some new songs that I can’t wait to share with you, and of course some old favorites we can scream together. It’s been a minute, and I’ve missed you. Let’s make some mems.”

For the tour, Duff will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, with resales limited to face value.

Duff will be touring in support of Mature, her first new single in more than a decade. The pop track was co-written by Duff and her husband, Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Matthew Koma, in collaboration with Madison Love.

“‘Mature’ is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self,” shared Hilary. “The two of us are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It’s a chuckle, a wink, and a sense of being grateful that we’re sure-footed in where we landed.”