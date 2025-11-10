Jack Johnson Announces 2026 SURFILMUSIC North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Jack Johnson will return to the road in 2026 with the SURFILMUSIC Tour, a 43-date North American run marking his first major tour since 2022. The tour celebrates Johnson’s two-decade career while introducing a new creative chapter blending music, film, and environmental advocacy.

To coincide with the announcement, Johnson released a new single, “Hold On To The Light,” featuring Hermanos Gutiérrez. The track previews the upcoming SURFILMUSIC soundtrack, which Johnson and Gutiérrez scored for a documentary set to debut next year. The film revisits Johnson’s early surf films Thicker Than Water and The September Sessions and the friendships that shaped his journey, featuring surf legends Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, and the Malloy Brothers.

The tour will spotlight Johnson’s commitment to sustainability through partnerships with REVERB and the Johnson ʻOhana Foundation, with proceeds supporting environmental initiatives and local non-profits. Fans can register for presale HERE. General on-sale begins Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC 2026 Tour Dates

With Hermanos Gutiérrez

June 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

June 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 24 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Mann Center

June 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 30 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

July 1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

July 3 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake

July 4 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 5 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

July 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 12 – Shakopee, MN – Minnesota Quarry Amphitheater

Leg 2 with Lake Street Dive and G. Love (Tahoe Only)

August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 25 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

August 28 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 1 – Riverside, MO – MORTON Amphitheater

September 2 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 3 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 4 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

September 6 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic*

Leg 3 with ^Hermanos Gutiérrez and G. Love

September 26 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre^*

September 27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

September 28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater*

September 30–October 1 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre*

October 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

October 9 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

October 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^