Jack Johnson Announces 2026 SURFILMUSIC North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Jack Johnson will return to the road in 2026 with the SURFILMUSIC Tour, a 43-date North American run marking his first major tour since 2022. The tour celebrates Johnson’s two-decade career while introducing a new creative chapter blending music, film, and environmental advocacy.
To coincide with the announcement, Johnson released a new single, “Hold On To The Light,” featuring Hermanos Gutiérrez. The track previews the upcoming SURFILMUSIC soundtrack, which Johnson and Gutiérrez scored for a documentary set to debut next year. The film revisits Johnson’s early surf films Thicker Than Water and The September Sessions and the friendships that shaped his journey, featuring surf legends Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, and the Malloy Brothers.
The tour will spotlight Johnson’s commitment to sustainability through partnerships with REVERB and the Johnson ʻOhana Foundation, with proceeds supporting environmental initiatives and local non-profits. Fans can register for presale HERE. General on-sale begins Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.
Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC 2026 Tour Dates
With Hermanos Gutiérrez
June 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
June 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
June 24 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Mann Center
June 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 30 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
July 1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
July 3 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake
July 4 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 5 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
July 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 12 – Shakopee, MN – Minnesota Quarry Amphitheater
Leg 2 with Lake Street Dive and G. Love (Tahoe Only)
August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
August 25 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
August 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
August 28 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September 1 – Riverside, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
September 2 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 3 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 4 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
September 6 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic*
Leg 3 with ^Hermanos Gutiérrez and G. Love
September 26 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre^*
September 27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
September 28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater*
September 30–October 1 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre*
October 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*
October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*
October 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^
October 9 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^
October 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^
October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^