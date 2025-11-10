Michael Young Named Chief Information Officer At Sony Music Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing has appointed Michael Young as Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

Young, who is based in Nashville, will oversee SMP’s technology strategy and its current upgrade, growth and efficiency efforts on behalf of SMP songwriters and catalogs worldwide.

Young brings significant experience in technology-related leadership roles to his new post at SMP. He most recently served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Chatham Financial but his resume also includes past senior roles at Reuters, Paycase Financial, and Afilias.

“I am extremely excited to join Sony Music Publishing. As a career technologist and a lifelong amateur musician, it’s thrilling to be a part of SMP’s mission-driven culture. I look forward to working with the team to advance support for SMP songwriters throughout their creative journeys,” Michael Young stated.

“We are committed to investing in technology that grows with our business and adapts to the evolving needs of songwriters. With Michael on board, we are well-positioned to bring greater value to Sony Music Publishing songwriters and catalogs today and in the future,” added Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing.