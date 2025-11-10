MUSEXPO 2026 Reveals More Key Speakers And Honorees

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – MUSEXPO, known as “The United Nations of Music,” returns to Burbank, California from March 22–25, 2026, celebrating its 26th year as one of the most influential global music business gatherings. The event will spotlight India, one of the fastest-growing music markets, through dedicated panels and showcases, alongside sessions covering A&R, publishing, sync for film and TV, gaming, advertising, streaming, technology, AI, and more.
The prestigious International Music Industry Awards Gala will recognize industry icons:
- Kirk M. Sommer (Senior Partner & Global Co-Head of Music, WME) – International Music Person of the Year
- Kim Frankiewicz (Executive VP, Worldwide A&R, Concord Music Publishing) – Seymour Stein Global A&R Award
- Reynold D’Silva (Founder & CEO, Silva Screen Group) – Lifetime Achievement Award
This year’s roster features top executives and creatives shaping the future of music:
- Amy Dunning, VP of Music, Netflix
- Justin Tranter, Grammy & Golden Globe-nominated songwriter and activist
- Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music Group (India)
- Kabiru Bello, Head of A&R EMEA / VP Global A&R, Warner Recorded Music
- Gary Spivack, Sr. Executive, Eventim Live Global
- Laura Katz, Founder & Music Supervisor, Supe Troop
- Clive Dickens, Founder & CEO, The Meliora Company
- Dave Jordan, Founder & CEO, Format Entertainment
- Nora Felder, CEO, Picture Music Company
- Paul Rennie OBE, British Consul General, Los Angeles
Additional confirmed names include leaders from Fox Sports Music, Live Nation, A+E Global, and emerging innovators from tech and sync sectors. More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.
Alongside networking and keynotes, MUSEXPO will host the Global Sync Summit, A&R Summit, and artist showcases, culminating in the VIP Gala Dinner celebrating excellence across the global music community.
For the full speaker list and event details, visit http://www.musexpo.net.