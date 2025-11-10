MUSEXPO 2026 Reveals More Key Speakers And Honorees

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – MUSEXPO, known as “The United Nations of Music,” returns to Burbank, California from March 22–25, 2026, celebrating its 26th year as one of the most influential global music business gatherings. The event will spotlight India, one of the fastest-growing music markets, through dedicated panels and showcases, alongside sessions covering A&R, publishing, sync for film and TV, gaming, advertising, streaming, technology, AI, and more.

The prestigious International Music Industry Awards Gala will recognize industry icons:

Kirk M. Sommer (Senior Partner & Global Co-Head of Music, WME) – International Music Person of the Year

Kim Frankiewicz (Executive VP, Worldwide A&R, Concord Music Publishing) – Seymour Stein Global A&R Award

Reynold D’Silva (Founder & CEO, Silva Screen Group) – Lifetime Achievement Award

This year’s roster features top executives and creatives shaping the future of music:

Amy Dunning, VP of Music, Netflix

Justin Tranter, Grammy & Golden Globe-nominated songwriter and activist

Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music Group (India)

Kabiru Bello, Head of A&R EMEA / VP Global A&R, Warner Recorded Music

Gary Spivack, Sr. Executive, Eventim Live Global

Laura Katz, Founder & Music Supervisor, Supe Troop

Clive Dickens, Founder & CEO, The Meliora Company

Dave Jordan, Founder & CEO, Format Entertainment

Nora Felder, CEO, Picture Music Company

Paul Rennie OBE, British Consul General, Los Angeles

Additional confirmed names include leaders from Fox Sports Music, Live Nation, A+E Global, and emerging innovators from tech and sync sectors. More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Alongside networking and keynotes, MUSEXPO will host the Global Sync Summit, A&R Summit, and artist showcases, culminating in the VIP Gala Dinner celebrating excellence across the global music community.

For the full speaker list and event details, visit http://www.musexpo.net.