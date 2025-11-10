Split Enz, Earth Wind & Fire And Sublime Lead The Lineup For The Byron Bay Bluesfest

BYRON BAY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Australia’s Byron Bay Bluesfest announced the first wave of artists scheduled to appear at the festival when it makes its return in time for Easter 2026.

Leading the announcement are the pioneering New Zealand rock band Split Enz, who will make their first performance in Australia in more than 20 years and Earth, Wind & Fire, who return to Australia for the first time since 2012.

California punk trailblazers Sublime are scheduled to make their Bluesfest debut in 2026, while Southern Rock icons The Black Crowes will appear at Bluesfest for the first time since 2008.

The lineup for 2026 also includes The Pogues, Marcus King Band, Buddy Guy, Kenny Wanye Shepherd Band, Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, Robert Randolph, Taj Farrant, and the Living End, among others.

“All up, the artists in this announcement have collectively sold around 180 million albums. The Black Crowes – 30 million, Counting Crows – 20 million, Sublime – 20 million – and the list goes on. Between them, they’ve earned 58 platinum and 43 gold albums, plus an extraordinary number of awards, including nine GRAMMYs for Earth, Wind & Fire and nine GRAMMYs for the greatest living bluesman, Buddy Guy. Who would have thought we’d see Buddy Guy return after what was billed as his farewell tour just a few years back? When the opportunity came to present him again – well, I took it,” stated Bluesfest’s Peter Noble, OAN.

The full list of announced artists for the 2026 edition of the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Split Enz

Earth, Wind & Fire

Sublime

The Black Crowes

Buddy Guy

Counting Crows

The Pogues

Marcus King Band

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew “Remain in Light”

The Living End

Xavier Rudd

Mental As Anything

Mark Seymour

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Robert Randolph

Taj Farrant

Skegss

The Dreggs

South Summit

The Southern River Band

19-Twenty

Chain

Backsliders

Pierce Brothers

Áine Tyrrell

Ray Beadle

Steve Poltz

Daniel Champagne

Nik West (exclusive)

Roshani

Angelique Francis (exclusive)

Jovin Webb (exclusive)

Z-Star

Ben Catley

Laid Back Country Picker (exclusive)