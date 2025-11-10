The Appointment Group Names Fred Stratford Chairman and John McLaughlin CFO as CEO Jens Penny Plans to Step Down

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Appointment Group (TAG) announced the addition of two executives to its leadership team.

The new appointments include Fred Stratford, who has been named Chairman of TAG’s Board. In his new role, he will lead the Board and collaborate with the Executive Team and TAG’s financial backers, ECI Partners.

Stratford joins TAG following his tenure as Group Chief Executive Officer at Reed & Mackay, a global travel provider in which ECI Partners had previously invested.

TAG also announced the appointment of John McLaughlin, who joined the company earlier this year as Chief Financial Officer. McLaughlin also serves as a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Team. He brings 25 years of experience in finance, including CFO roles within the travel sector and private equity–backed businesses.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the Chair role at TAG,” said Stratford. “The company has an incredible foundation and reputation in the global travel and event management space. I’ve long admired TAG’s high-touch, personalized approach and the outstanding level of service provided to clients around the world. I look forward to building on the great work of our talented team and the exceptional partnerships that have been developed with suppliers. Together with the Executive Team and ECI Partners, we’ll continue driving the company’s next phase of growth and success.”

“I’m delighted to be joining TAG at such a pivotal and exciting time in its growth journey,” said McLaughlin. “As CFO, I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to drive our strategic growth initiatives and deliver enduring value for all stakeholders.”

TAG also announced that Jens Penny, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, plans to step down from his leadership role after seven years.