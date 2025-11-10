The Eagles Announce The Final 2026 For Their Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Classic rock legends the Eagles announced the final 2026 dates for their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Newly announced performances include Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; Friday, March 27; and Saturday, March 28 and bring the band’s total number of performances at the Sphere to 56 shows in total.

To date, the residency has attracted more than 700k fans across 44 sold-out shows since September 20, 2024, offering fans a tour of the band’s extensive catalog supported by the Sphere’s immersive audio-visual production capabilities.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now and presale begins November 19th. The general on-sale for the final 2026 shows will begin Friday, November 21, at 10:00 AM PT at https://ticketmaster.com.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.