Vince Gill To Receive The 2025 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country Music icon Vince Gill has been announced as the recipient of the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025.

Gill will be presented with the honor during the 59th Annual CMA Awards, which will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 19 on ABC and next day on Hulu.

“Vince embodies the very best of what Country Music stands for,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “He’s a true trailblazer, one who gives back to the community, honors the roots of our genre, and even now, continues to share his talent with fans across the globe. As a Country Music Hall of Fame member, 18-time CMA Award winner, and former 12-time CMA Awards host, he remains a vibrant force in our industry, and we’re honored to celebrate an artist whose influence is so deeply woven into the fabric of our format.”

A veteran country artist, Gill has stamped his imprimateur on the map of country music with 20 studio albums, record sales of more than 30 million and 45 charting singles. He’s also been a key part of bands such as Pure Prairie League, The Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers and more recently, joined the touring lineup of the Eagles for the band’s post Glenn Frey revival.

The CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music. Previous recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016), Kris Kristofferson (2019), Charley Pride (2020), Loretta Lynn (2021), Alan Jackson (2022) and George Strait (2024).