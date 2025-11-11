Cris Lacy Named President & Chair Of Warner Records Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records Group announced the appointment of Cris Lacy as President & Chair of the newly rebranded Warner Records Nashville, formerly known as Warner Music Nashville.

In her new leadership role, Lacy will report to Warner Records Group CEO & Co-Chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck and COO & Co-Chairman Tom Corson.

An industry veteran, Lacy is no stranger to Warner Music Nashville’s operations, having risen through the company’s A&R division before being named Co-Head of A&R in 2022.

“Nashville has always been synonymous with exceptional storytelling, expertly crafted lyrics, and incomparable musicianship. Its growing influence is permeating other genres and increasingly found front and center on the world stage. This move formalizes the cross-pollination we’ve been developing over the years with our Los Angeles colleagues across areas such as A&R, marketing strategy, data/research, business affairs, and radio promotion. Warner Records is a powerful brand, and we know we’re stronger when we work together to propel our artists and their life’s work to new heights,” said Lacy.

Warner Records Group also unveiled a new brand redesign and logo, drawing inspiration from the Warner Records logo first introduced in 2019.

“This rebrand marks an exciting new era for our flagship Nashville label—one that builds on everything that already makes it so special, guided by Cris’s extraordinary leadership. Her passion, vision, and unwavering respect for artistry define the label’s spirit and have earned the trust of the Nashville community. Together, we’re collaborating more closely and expanding the reach and opportunities for artists in a genre where the future feels limitless. This is an exciting next step as we continue to forge a global ecosystem that amplifies our competitive edge and impact for our artists,” said Bay-Schuck and Corson in a joint statement.

Warner Records Group includes Warner Records U.S., Warner Records U.K., and Warner Records Nashville, representing a roster that features artists jointly signed by Warner Records and Warner Nashville, including Gavin Adcock, Adrien Nunez, Slater Nalley, The Bends, The Castellows, and The Creekers, among others.