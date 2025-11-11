Hanabie Announces Headlining U.S. Tour

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Harajuku-core icons Hanabie announce North American headline tour for 2026.

Produced by Live Nation, the Tokyo-based metalcore band’s 21-date North American tour kicks off on March 13 in Boston, Massachusetts at Big Night Live, and concludes on Saturday, April 11 in Los Angeles, California at The Belasco.

Hanabie will be joined by Nekrogoblikon and Enterprise Earth, who will provide support throughout the tour.

The band is currently touring in the EU and UK and is scheduled to appear at Knotfest Mexico next month.

HANABIE. Spring 2026 North American Headliner Dates:

Fri Mar 13 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live Sat Mar 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Mar 15 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring Tue Mar 17 -Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

Wed Mar 18 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Fri Mar 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens Sat Mar 21 -Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Mon Mar 23 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Tue Mar 24 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Wed Mar 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando* Fri Mar 27 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland Sun Mar 29 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Mon Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Wed Apr 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis Fri Apr 03 – Dallas, TX- House of Blues Dallas

Sat Apr 04 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston Mon Apr 06 – Austin, TX -Emo’s Austin

Tue Apr 07 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Thu Apr 09 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego Fri Apr 10 – SanFrancisco, CA – August Hall

Sat Apr 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco